Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the July 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Orosur Mining stock remained flat at $$0.22 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,416. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.24. Orosur Mining has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.50.

Get Orosur Mining alerts:

Orosur Mining Company Profile

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the AnzÃ¡ exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Orosur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orosur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.