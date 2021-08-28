Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the July 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of Orosur Mining stock remained flat at $$0.22 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,416. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.24. Orosur Mining has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.50.
Orosur Mining Company Profile
