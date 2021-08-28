Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 107.4% from the July 29th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of DNPLY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,126. Dai Nippon Printing has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 2.41%.

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of publishing and commercial printing services. It operates through the following segments: Information Communication, Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies, Electronics, and Beverages. The Information Communication segment involves in the manufacture and sale of publications, commercial printing materials, business forms, and educational and publications distribution.

