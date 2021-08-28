Short Interest in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Rises By 117.2%

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 117.2% from the July 29th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NAC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.90. 71,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,185. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.89.

Get Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. It was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.