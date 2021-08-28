Short Interest in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Rises By 117.2%

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 117.2% from the July 29th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NAC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.90. 71,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,185. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.89.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. It was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
