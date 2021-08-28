Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Melcor REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Melcor REIT has a 1 year low of C$21.80 and a 1 year high of C$33.83.

