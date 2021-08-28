Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.200-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Big Lots also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.900-$6.050 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Big Lots from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.75.

BIG traded down $2.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.62. 4,246,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,666. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.35. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Big Lots stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.70% of Big Lots worth $38,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

