CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lessened its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBRE. BOKF NA increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $664,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in CBRE Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 30,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.62. 932,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,981. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.17 and a 1 year high of $98.93. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.02.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

