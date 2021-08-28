Intrust Bank NA Sells 286 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,913,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,063,000 after acquiring an additional 21,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

NYSE CHD traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $82.71. The company had a trading volume of 925,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,465. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.21.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 35.69%.

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.