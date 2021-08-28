Intrust Bank NA Sells 427 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $258,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 19.4% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 2,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 25,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.41. 2,459,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,395,772. The company has a market capitalization of $124.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.86. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.