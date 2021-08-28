The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 161,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,325,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,772,226. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

