Intrust Bank NA Sells 1,508 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,032,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,073,000 after buying an additional 464,434 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $40,988,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,197,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,079,000 after purchasing an additional 390,467 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 511,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,627,000 after purchasing an additional 296,579 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $25,161,000. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

Shares of PRU stock traded up $1.82 on Friday, reaching $107.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,847. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.16 and a 12 month high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

