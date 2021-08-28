JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Capital International Investors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,555 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,850 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,444,000 after buying an additional 1,504,501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,842,000 after buying an additional 1,323,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,218,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,404,000 after buying an additional 1,316,994 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $163.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $487.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

