Bytom (BTM) Trading Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Bytom has a total market cap of $110.78 million and approximately $19.01 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can now be bought for $0.0763 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bytom has traded down 15.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.64 or 0.00354526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006128 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000503 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,699,934,400 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,649,469 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

