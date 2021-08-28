Intrust Bank NA Lowers Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Intrust Bank NA cut its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 32.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,656,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

BURL traded down $8.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $309.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,588. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.83 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $330.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.99 and a 1-year high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.55.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.