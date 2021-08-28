Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 39.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658,680 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $212,572,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $151,346,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,534,000 after acquiring an additional 577,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% during the first quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,188,000 after acquiring an additional 519,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.19. The stock had a trading volume of 10,036,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,821,097. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.68. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $186.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

