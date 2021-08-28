iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,681,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,375. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $163.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.