NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.270-$-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $500.22 million.

NASDAQ NEO traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,041. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $34.18 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.78. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Several research analysts recently commented on NEO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.65.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $6,835,199.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,232.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $859,631.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

