Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $3.36 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUK. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.62.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,724,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,998. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $78.95 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.71. The firm has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

