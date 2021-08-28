Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $3.61 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,143,000 after buying an additional 1,675,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,267,000 after buying an additional 1,377,015 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,706,032,000 after buying an additional 612,811 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 177.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 838,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,052,000 after buying an additional 535,879 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,512,000 after buying an additional 424,658 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total value of $750,828.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,078 shares of company stock valued at $6,480,005 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.55.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $5.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $330.42. The company had a trading volume of 695,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,055. The firm has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $322.53. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.