Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Campion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $1,366,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.21. 367,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,027. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $196.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.97.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.75.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,540. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

