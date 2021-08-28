Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 33.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 240.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $478.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,487. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.57. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $499.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.29.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

