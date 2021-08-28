TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

TSE:TWC opened at C$17.34 on Friday. TWC Enterprises has a 52 week low of C$10.49 and a 52 week high of C$27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.89, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of C$425.66 million and a PE ratio of 12.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.53.

TWC Enterprises Company Profile

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf trademark in Canada and the United States. As of March 03, 2021, it owned and operated golf clubs with 48.5, 18-hole equivalent championship courses; and 3.5, 18-hole equivalent academy courses at 37 locations primarily in Ontario, Quebec, and Florida.

