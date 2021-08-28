TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.
TSE:TWC opened at C$17.34 on Friday. TWC Enterprises has a 52 week low of C$10.49 and a 52 week high of C$27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.89, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of C$425.66 million and a PE ratio of 12.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.53.
TWC Enterprises Company Profile
