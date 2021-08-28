TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.282 per share by the bank on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

TFS Financial has increased its dividend by 89.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. TFS Financial has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $22.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 0.41.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 16.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TFS Financial will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TFS Financial news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 11,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $225,872.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $42,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TFS Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,147 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered TFS Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

