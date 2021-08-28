Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Down 58.3% in August

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the July 29th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS VCISY traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $26.74. The company had a trading volume of 51,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,540. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Vinci has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VCISY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $27.19 target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Vinci presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.62.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

