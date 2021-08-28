Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.00. Genasys reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Genasys had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 20.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Genasys stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.43. 97,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,887. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.49. Genasys has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $196.25 million, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNSS. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Genasys by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Genasys by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 33,757 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Genasys in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Genasys in the 1st quarter worth about $1,397,000. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

