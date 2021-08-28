Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys New Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 42.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 22.9% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.71% of the company’s stock.

ASR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.67.

ASR stock traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.52. 16,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,805. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $104.22 and a twelve month high of $193.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.24. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 25.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

