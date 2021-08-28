Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Receives $141.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.20.

Several research firms have commented on DUOL. William Blair began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Duolingo alerts:

DUOL traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.10. 188,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,522. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $118.54 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.