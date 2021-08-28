Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 451 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 35.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 57.1% during the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 483,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,076,000 after purchasing an additional 175,741 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 265,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,846,000 after acquiring an additional 25,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

TSM traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.49. 6,827,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,557,241. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $76.17 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4941 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

