Liquity USD Trading 0.9% Lower This Week (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 28th. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $721.76 million and $1.09 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00052830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00013972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00052888 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.06 or 0.00752941 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $78.72 or 0.00161485 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD (CRYPTO:LUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

