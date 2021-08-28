Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Deere & Company by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.52.

Deere & Company stock opened at $379.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $358.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a one year low of $207.77 and a one year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

