HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.80. HP also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.690-$3.750 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. upgraded HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. HP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.54.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.92. The company had a trading volume of 23,469,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,752,230. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. HP has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.