Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.350-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.

KOP stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.16. The stock had a trading volume of 129,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,931. Koppers has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $39.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $707.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.02.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Koppers’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Koppers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Koppers stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 75.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,280 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Koppers worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

