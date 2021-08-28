MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 378.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,763,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,900 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,618,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,942,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,681,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 19,261.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 499,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 497,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other MoneyGram International news, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $495,383.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 486,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Francisco Lorca purchased 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $50,269.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at $283,461.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.14. 803,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,451. The company has a market cap of $836.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.17 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

