River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the 1st quarter valued at $3,454,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the 1st quarter valued at $759,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 90,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 14,899 shares during the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:SOHU traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.90. 181,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,887. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sohu.com Limited has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $900.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45.
About Sohu.com
Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.
