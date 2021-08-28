River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the 1st quarter valued at $3,454,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the 1st quarter valued at $759,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 90,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 14,899 shares during the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHU traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.90. 181,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,887. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sohu.com Limited has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $900.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SOHU. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Sohu.com

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

