Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 238,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 159,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $674,338.00. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $225,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,725,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,888. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

SABR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

SABR traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,748,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,172,303. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $419.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.73 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 83.81% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. Sabre’s revenue was up 405.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

