River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 2,360 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 16.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.65. The company had a trading volume of 298,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.85. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.21 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.93.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.