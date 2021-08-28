River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Decreases Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.06% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

SPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Shares of NYSE SPR traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,574. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.75. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.10. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

