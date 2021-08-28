Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.12. Concrete Pumping reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Concrete Pumping.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBCP. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

BBCP stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.34. The stock had a trading volume of 101,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,308. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $472.86 million, a P/E ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,732,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 26,172 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 17,610 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 1,220.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 655,522 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. 29.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

