Brokerages Anticipate DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will report earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.00) and the lowest is ($1.14). DraftKings posted earnings per share of ($0.98) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.26) to ($3.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DraftKings.

A number of research firms have commented on DKNG. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $60.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $34.47 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.71. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.93.

In related news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $34,029,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,528,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,987,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $3,096,906.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,759,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,442,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,969,661 shares of company stock valued at $204,640,925. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 137.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

