WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT) Short Interest Update

WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 625.0% from the July 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WRIT remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 294,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,988. WRIT Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04.

Get WRIT Media Group alerts:

About WRIT Media Group

WRIT Media Group, Inc produces films, television programs, and similar entertainment programs for various media formats. It is a content creation company which intends to produce, acquire, and distribute live concerts in 3D for initial worldwide digital broadcast into digitally-enabled movie theaters.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for WRIT Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WRIT Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.