Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CHE.UN)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

TSE CHE.UN opened at C$6.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.60. The company has a market cap of C$710.59 million and a P/E ratio of -6.05. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of C$4.07 and a one year high of C$8.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.65.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target (down from C$9.00) on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.28.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.