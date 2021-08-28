Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.88 Per Share

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.15 and a beta of 1.82. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $29.77.

CODI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, insider Gordon M. Burns acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $137,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,803.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider D Eugene Ewing acquired 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $69,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,347.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,678 shares of company stock worth $266,349. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Compass Diversified stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,084 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.17% of Compass Diversified worth $19,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

