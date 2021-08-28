Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in August

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of YOKEY remained flat at $$31.99 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.58. Yokogawa Electric has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $44.55.
Yokogawa Electric Company Profile
Recommended Story: Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Yokogawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yokogawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.