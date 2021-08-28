Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $801.22 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will report sales of $801.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $795.70 million to $805.90 million. Match Group posted sales of $639.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year sales of $3.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $832,290.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 14,269 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $9,714,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Match Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,321,000 after acquiring an additional 303,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,557,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,896. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 71.57, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.25 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.88.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

