$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Premier Financial posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ PFC traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.97. 166,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,096. Premier Financial has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.13%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Premier Financial by 24.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 17,717 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Premier Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 236,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Premier Financial by 125.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 23,410 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Premier Financial by 57.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Premier Financial by 41.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 59,975 shares during the period. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

