Seizert Capital Partners LLC Acquires 22,856 Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 103.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,848 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,856 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 223,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 44,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGIC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.39. 38,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,925. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.53. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $20.89. The stock has a market cap of $999.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.234 dividend. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Magic Software Enterprises Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

