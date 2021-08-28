Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Stake Boosted by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,481 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Provident Bancorp worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PVBC. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Provident Bancorp by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 20,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Provident Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,198,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Provident Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Provident Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Provident Bancorp by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 65,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 35,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of PVBC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.52. 30,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,629. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $298.95 million, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.86 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Provident Bancorp Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

