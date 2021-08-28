Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $863,000 Stock Holdings in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) by 103.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,640 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HMN Financial were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in HMN Financial by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in HMN Financial by 1,094.9% in the 1st quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its stake in HMN Financial by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 270,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 90,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HMN Financial alerts:

HMN Financial stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,450. HMN Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.12. The company has a market capitalization of $106.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.16.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc is a stock savings bank holding company, which provides retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firms activities include generation of deposits from the general public and businesses, and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage loans, consumer, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as investment in mortgage-backed and related securities, United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF).

Receive News & Ratings for HMN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.