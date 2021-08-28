Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases 31,970 Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) by 105.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,970 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.26% of MiX Telematics worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,193,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,221,000 after buying an additional 273,786 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 529,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after buying an additional 29,494 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 236,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 24,540 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 18,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE MIXT traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.02. 10,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,848. The company has a market capitalization of $339.89 million, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.20. MiX Telematics Limited has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $16.79.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.07 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 10.88%. Equities analysts expect that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.0687 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT).

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.