Short Interest in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Grows By 497.5%

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 785,100 shares, an increase of 497.5% from the July 29th total of 131,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 927,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

HOTH stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.05. Hoth Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 323.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 60,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 650.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 612,118 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

