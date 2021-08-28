Seizert Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 64.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,814 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 0.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,645,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,409,000 after purchasing an additional 27,719 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,810,000 after acquiring an additional 74,144 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 2,021,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,051 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,841,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,943,000 after acquiring an additional 123,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,243,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,584,000 after acquiring an additional 247,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMCI. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $119,677.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.73. 302,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,789. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.51. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $40.71.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

